Left Menu

PM Modi pays tribute to hero of first war of Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the hero of sepoy mutiny Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary, saying he ignited the spark of patriotism at a very critical period and inspired countless people.Pandey, a sepoy, had rebelled against his British officers in 1857, triggering a wave of uprising in what came to be regarded by many as Indias first war of Independence before the colonial rulers managed to quell it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 09:22 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to hero of first war of Independence
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the hero of sepoy mutiny Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary, saying he ignited the spark of patriotism at a very critical period and inspired countless people.

Pandey, a sepoy, had rebelled against his British officers in 1857, triggering a wave of uprising in what came to be regarded by many as India's first war of Independence before the colonial rulers managed to quell it. Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1827, he was executed by the British in 1857.

Modi tweeted, ''The great Mangal Pandey is synonymous with courage and determination. He ignited the spark of patriotism at a very critical period of our history and inspired countless people. Remembering him on his birth anniversary. Had paid tributes to his statue in Meerut earlier this year.'' The prime minister posted a picture of him paying tributes to Pandey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
4
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022