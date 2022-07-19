Left Menu

Sri Lanka opposition leader Premadasa withdraws from race for president

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 10:04 IST
Sajith Premadasa Image Credit: Wikipedia
Sri Lanka opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew on Tuesday from the race to become president of the island nation, in order to support a rival candidate.

"For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish, I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of president," Premadasa said on Twitter.

His party and "our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making" Dullas Alahapperuma the winner, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

