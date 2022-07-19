Sri Lanka opposition leader Premadasa withdraws from race for president
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 10:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Sri Lanka opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew on Tuesday from the race to become president of the island nation, in order to support a rival candidate.
"For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish, I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of president," Premadasa said on Twitter.
His party and "our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making" Dullas Alahapperuma the winner, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- Dullas Alahapperuma
- Sajith Premadasa
- Premadasa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
SL vs Ind: India win toss, opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in second ODI
Android users on Twitter can pay to remove Spaces button
Scoreboard: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd women's ODI
Sri Lankan Airlines flight operations to be impacted amid country's deepening fuel crisis