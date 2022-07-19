Left Menu

Two rebel Shiv Sena MPs, including Shinde's son, meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:19 IST
Two rebel Shiv Sena MPs, including Shinde's son, meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, met Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday amid a buzz about a split in the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party.

The meeting of Shrikant Shinde, the Lok Sabha member from Kalyan, and Hemant Patil, the Lok Sabha member from Hingoli, with Birla came a day after Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut gave a letter to the speaker, asking him not to entertain any representation from the rival faction.

It was not immediately clear whether Shinde and Patil had submitted any representation to the speaker.

At least 12 Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena are learnt to have been in touch with the Shinde faction and are keen to replace Raut, the current floor leader of the party, with Rahul Shewale.

Raut, in his letter submitted to the speaker on Monday night, had made it clear that he was the ''duly appointed'' leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party and Rajan Vichare was the chief whip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022