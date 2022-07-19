Left Menu

Celebrated athlete and MP P T Usha meets BJP chief J P Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:34 IST
Legendary athlete P T Usha, who was recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the central government, met BJP president J P Nadda here on Tuesday.

Usha, along with renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja, screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade, was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament by the government in what was seen as part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) outreach to southern India.

Nadda's office shared a picture of Usha with the BJP chief on Twitter and wrote: ''P T Usha, former Olympic track and field athlete, called upon BJP National President J P Nadda today in Parliament House in Delhi. He extended his congratulations to her for being nominated as Rajya Sabha MP and wished her the very best.'' PTI KR RC RC

