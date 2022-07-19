Left Menu

Why no NDRF funds to Telangana from 2018, Minister KTR asks Modi

Though Telangana has been reeling under several floods, not a single rupee has been sanctioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government under National Disaster Relief Fund from 2018, TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao alleged in a tweet on Tuesday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-07-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Though Telangana has been reeling under several floods, not a single rupee has been sanctioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government under National Disaster Relief Fund from 2018, TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao alleged in a tweet on Tuesday.

''Hon'ble @PMOIndia Is this what ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'' & Co-operative federalism means? Telangana has been reeling under heavy floods but not a single rupee granted under NDRF since 2018! Neither did you offer relief to 2020 Hyderabad floods nor to 2022 Godavari floods. Why?,'' KTR questioned in a tweet.

Incessant rains battered Northern Telangana during last week throwing life out of gear with several low-lying areas being submerged.

River Godavari was in spate and several localities in Temple town Bhadrachalam was in deluge with water level touching 70 ft. NDRF teams and state government machinery carried out evacuation and rehabilitation activities.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also visited flood-affected areas and assured all possible help from the government.

