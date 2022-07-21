ED summons to Sonia Gandhi: Cong leaders from western Maha protest

Congress leaders from western Maharashtra on Thursday held a protest in Pune against the Enforcement Directorate summons issued to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Among those who took part in the protest outside the Collectorate here were senior leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Satej Patil, Praniti Shinde, and Vishwajeet Kadam.

''The BJP government is functioning as if they do not wish to follow the Constitution. They have taken a stand of finishing the opposition and we condemn such an act,'' former state minister Satej Patil said.

''Lat time, the ED targeted Rahul Gandhi. All these acts are deliberate. This is the murder of democracy and the Congress will rise against it,'' Shinde said.

The ED is being misused to create terror and suppress the voice of the opposition but the Congress will not back down in its fight for justice, said former state chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.

Sonia Gandhi (75) had reached the ED headquarters on Vidyut Lane in central Delhi earlier in the day for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

