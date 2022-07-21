Recent PFI crackdown suggests Bihar became home to huge network of sleeper cells: state BJP chief

The recent busting of the Popular Front of India's network in the capital city indicates that Bihar was home to a large network of sleeper cells, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal alleged on Thursday.

Jaiswal was replying to queries from journalists about the “terror module” which came to the fore following arrests of individuals from different parts of the city who were said to be actively associated with PFI and its affiliates.

“I would not go to the extent of saying that Bihar has become a soft target for terrorists. But the recent developments do suggest that the state was home to a large network of sleeper cells,” he stated.

“Fortunately, the administration acted in time and nipped in bud the network that was turning Bihar into an adda (hub) of anti-national activities,” said Jaiswal, who also represents West Champaran in the Lok Sabha.

The remarks by Jaiswal, who is known to have rankled Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with allegations of being soft on law-breakers, evoked annoyance from the state's ruling JD(U), which is the BJP's largest ally in the country.

State minister and senior JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar said testily “the people of the state are fully safe under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Nobody who tries to break the law is spared.” PTI NAC RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)