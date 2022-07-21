Even PM would not be able to go abroad if foreign visits are cleared based on subjects: Kejriwal

Even the prime minister would not be able to go anywhere if a decision on foreign visits of constitutional authorities is taken on the basis of what subjects fall within their jurisdiction, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal's remarks came soon after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena rejected the AAP government's proposal for the chief minister's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1.

In an official note shared by his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Twitter, Kejriwal differed from Lt Governor Saxena's ''advice'' that he should not visit Singapore conference and said it would create ''a funny situation and a practical logjam'' if the decisions are taken on the foreign visits of the country's constitutional authorities on such grounds.

''Therefore, I humbly differ with the advice of LG. We will go ahead with the visit. Kindly apply for political clearance from the central government,'' the chief minister stated in the note.

As per protocol, elected political leaders require clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs before going on a foreign visit. The file was duly routed through the LG, upon which the LG has offered his advice, a statement issued by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

''The chief minister has replied that in his capacity and understanding he does not concur with the advice of the LG as the invitation concerns him presenting the Delhi Model in front of leaders from across the globe,'' the statement said.

''The chief minister in his capacity has now approached the Ministry of External Affairs to issue him political clearance for the matter,'' it added. Earlier in the day, Lt Governor Saxena rejected the Delhi government's proposal for Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1.

Saxena advised Kejriwal to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore next month since it is a conference of mayors and won't be befitting for a chief minister to attend it, official sources said. Sources said Saxena has returned the proposal regarding the foreign visit of Kejriwal while noting that the conference will be covering different aspects of urban governance, which are addressed by diverse bodies like the MCD, DDA and NDMC, apart from the city government.

The LG said the Delhi government does not have exclusive domain over the issues and it will be "inappropriate" for a chief minister to attend it.

''I have carefully perused the note of LG. He has 'advised' that the chief minister should not visit Singapore conference... I have carefully examined the advice of hon'ble LG and differ with him,'' Kejriwal said in his note.

Citing reasons why he differs from the LG's advice, the chief minister said, ''It is not just a mayors' conference. It is a conference of mayors, city leaders, knowledge experts, etc.'' ''Human life is not compartmentalised into the subjects mentioned in the three lists of the Constitution. If the visit of each constitutional authority in our country was to be decided on the basis of what subjects fall within the jurisdiction of that authority, it would create a funny situation and a practical logjam,'' he stated. ''Then the prime minister would not be able to go anywhere because in most of his visits, he also discusses subjects which fall in state list and do not fall in his jurisdiction. Then no CM would ever be able to make any visit anywhere in the world,'' the Delhi CM added.

Kejriwal said the Singapore government has chosen to invite him and it's a matter of ''great pride'' that the Delhi model of governance, ''especially'' his government's work in education, health and power sector is being discussed and recognised the world over. ''Singapore government has invited me to present Delhi model before the city leaders from the whole world. It is a matter of great pride for every patriotic Indian. All of us should celebrate it and do our best to facilitate this visit,'' he said.

