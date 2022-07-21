Rahul Gandhi congratulates Droupadi Murmu on being elected President

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India.

He was among the first opposition leader to wish Murmu after she crossed the crucial 50 per cent votes mark, even when counting for the presidential poll was on. ''Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

Murmu emerged victorious in the presidential poll, defeating Opposition's Yashwant Sinha who conceded defeat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)