Alva describes TMC's decision to abstain from VP polls as 'disappointing'; says not the 'time for ego'

Opposition's vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Friday described the Trinamool Congress' decision to abstain from voting in the VP election as ''disappointing'' and said this was not the time for ''whataboutery, ego or anger''.

Alva's reaction came a day after the TMC announced it would abstain from the upcoming vice presidential election, as it does not agree with the way the Opposition candidate was decided without keeping the party in the loop.

''The TMC's decision to abstain from voting in the VP election is disappointing. This isn't the time for 'whataboutery’, ego or anger. This is the time for courage, leadership & unity. I believe, @MamataOfficial , who is the epitome of courage, will stand with the opposition,''Alva said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)