President Kovind hosts dinner for President-elect Droupadi Murmu, Vice-Prez, PM, Union ministers

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday hosted dinner for President-elect Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017 for a five-year term. Murmu will be sworn in as the next President on Monday. ''President Shri Ram Nath Kovind hosted dinner for President-elect Smt Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office tweeted.

