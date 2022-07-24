Left Menu

Akhilesh takes a dig at UP govt over Bundelkhand Expressway potholes

Days after a portion of Bundelkhand Expressway developed deep potholes due to rains in Jalaun, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asked BJP government when will bulldozer move on those who built the expressway.The 296-km expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16.In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, Why should the public bear the brunt of the defects and shortcomings of the Bundelkhand Expressway

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-07-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 23:33 IST
Akhilesh takes a dig at UP govt over Bundelkhand Expressway potholes
  • Country:
  • India

Days after a portion of Bundelkhand Expressway developed deep potholes due to rains in Jalaun, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asked BJP government when will ''bulldozer move on those who built the expressway''.

The 296-km expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, ''Why should the public bear the brunt of the defects and shortcomings of the Bundelkhand Expressway? The people should pay the tax and also the cost of treatment. The hurriedness which the BJP had shown to inaugurate it, portions of the expressway got uprooted with greater pace.'' The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also sought to know as when will the ''bulldozer move on those constructing the expressway and those who had got the expressway built''.

A portion of the Bundelkhand Expressway developed deep potholes due to heavy rains in Jalaun within a week of Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the 296-km road.

The portion of the road developed one-and-a-half-foot-deep potholes due to rains at Chiriya Salempur in Jalaun district on Wednesday night, UP Expressway Industrial Authority spokesperson Durgesh Upadhyay had said. The potholes were repaired instantly and the road opened to traffic, he added. The authority had deployed a team with bulldozers and necessary equipment to repair the stretch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
3
Rugby-Hong Kong's World Cup journey not over, says coach despite playoff defeat

Rugby-Hong Kong's World Cup journey not over, says coach despite playoff def...

 Global
4
Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university

Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022