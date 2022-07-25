Murmu's election to highest office is testimony to vibrancy of Indian democracy: Naidu

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:15 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being sworn in as the 15th President of India, saying her election to the highest office is a testimony to the vibrancy and strength of Indian democracy.

He also extended his best wishes to her for a successful and fulfilling tenure as the ''First Citizen'' of India.

''Heartiest congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu ji on being sworn in as the 15th President of India. Her election to the highest office is a testimony to the vibrancy and strength of Indian democracy,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu. Murmu, India's youngest president at 64 and the first to be born after Independence, took oath of office in the name of god to ''preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law''.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath in Central Hall of Parliament on Monday morning.

