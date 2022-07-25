Left Menu

Putin will not attend Japanese ex-PM Abe's funeral, Kremlin says

The Japanese government has notified all the countries it has diplomatic ties with, including Russia, of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Monday. Japan's Sankei daily reported on Saturday that Tokyo was leaning toward not allowing Putin to attend the funeral, set for Sept.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-07-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:53 IST
Putin will not attend Japanese ex-PM Abe's funeral, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the state funeral of Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"No, Putin has no plans to visit Japan and attend the funeral," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia was yet to decide the country's presence at the funeral. The Japanese government has notified all the countries it has diplomatic ties with, including Russia, of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Monday.

Japan's Sankei daily reported on Saturday that Tokyo was leaning toward not allowing Putin to attend the funeral, set for Sept. 27. Abe was gunned down at a campaign rally this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022