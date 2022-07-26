Left Menu

U.S.'s Blinken presses peace in calls with Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 02:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 02:04 IST
U.S.'s Blinken presses peace in calls with Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke separately with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday to try to nudge the former Soviet republics, which fought a six-week war in 2020 over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, toward peace.

In nearly identical statements, the State Department said Blinken had discussed the two nations' "historic opportunity to achieve peace in the region" with both Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Blinken hailed a recent meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers, encouraged continued dialogue and offered U.S. assistance in "facilitating regional transportation and communication linkages," the department said in its statements.

The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous territory inside Azerbaijan controlled since the 1990s by ethnic Armenians, flared in 2020 into a six-week war in which Azeri troops regained swathes of territory. The two sides agreed to work on a peace plan after Russia brokered a ceasefire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022