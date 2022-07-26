Left Menu

BJP playing brutal politics by pressurising leaders through ED, says Sena’s Chandrakant Khaire

Other Shiv Sena leaders are working fearlessly even after being probed by the central agency. Khotkar should not fall victim to this politics and should meet Thackeray to find a way out, he said.Thackeray recently made Khotkar the deputy leader of the party.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:05 IST
Former Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire on Tuesday accused the BJP of playing brutal politics by putting pressure on leaders through the Enforcement Directorate and party leader Arjun Khotkar should not fall victim to this kind of politics. Talking to PTI, Khaire said Khotkar should meet party chief Uddhav Thackeray and share his issues with him.

Former minister Khotkar was promoted to the deputy leader of the Shiv Sena a few days ago.

When asked about Khotkar's meetings with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union minister Raosaheb Danve in the national capital, Khaire said, ''The BJP was playing brutal politics by putting pressure on leaders through the ED. Other Shiv Sena leaders are working fearlessly even after being probed by the central agency.'' Khotkar should not fall victim to this politics and should meet Thackeray to find a way out, he said.

''Thackeray recently made Khotkar the deputy leader of the party. He should continue with his work,'' Khaire added.

