Bal Thackeray's daughter-in-law Smita meets Maha CM Shinde, says he is 'old timer' shivsainik

Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackerays daughter-in-law and film producer Smita Thackeray on Tuesday met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who she said is an old-timer Sena activist. Smita became the first member of the Thackeray clan to meet Shinde, whose rebellion against Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with 39 MLAs led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government last month.

Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray's daughter-in-law and film producer Smita Thackeray on Tuesday met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who she said is an ''old-timer'' Sena activist. Smita became the first member of the Thackeray clan to meet Shinde, whose rebellion against Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with 39 MLAs led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last month. She said it was a courtesy visit.

"Eknath Shinde is an old Shivsainik who has become the chief minister. I came here to congratulate him. I know him and his work for the last many years. It was a courtesy meeting. We have been knowing each other for a long time so I met him today," she told reporters after meeting Shinde at the 'Sahyadri' government guest house in south Mumbai. When asked about the rebellion in Shiv Sena, Smita said she knew nothing about it as she is a social worker and not into politics. "I am not into politics. I know nothing about it," said Smita, a powerful figure in Shiv Sena during 1995-99. Smita was the wife of Jaidev Thackeray, son of Bal Thackeray.

