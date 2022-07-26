NDPP to contest 40 seats, BJP 20 in 2023 Nagaland assembly polls

Putting all political speculations to rest, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP on Tuesday reaffirmed their alliance for the 2023 Nagaland assembly elections.

NDPP will contest 40 seats and BJP 20 constituencies in the 60-member House, and there will be no friendly contest in any constituency, a joint statement issued by the two parties said.

Formed in 2017, NDPP managed to woo the BJP, then an ally of the then ruling Naga Peoples' Front (NPF), for a pre-poll alliance in the 2018 elections on the 40-20 seat-sharing formula.

NDPP won 18 seats, while BJP bagged 12 constituencies and formed the government with the support of two NPP MLAs, and a JD(U) and Independent MLA each, ending the 15-year-rule of NPF in the state.

''The two parties headed by BJP president J P Nadda and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of NDPP have mutually agreed to continue with the alliance on the 40-20 seat-sharing formula in the forthcoming assembly elections,'' the joint statement issued by NDPP secretary general Abu Metha and BJP Nagaland in-charge Nalin Kohli said.

A core committee comprising NDPP and BJP members will formulate the election strategy to decide the seats of each party at an appropriate time, they said.

They claimed the alliance has grown in strength and won popular support of the people, providing a stable government and carrying out all-round development.

