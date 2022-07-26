UK leadership live debate interrupted after crash in studio
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:07 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A live debate between the two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister came to a sudden halt on Wednesday when there was a loud crash in the studio.
The debate, which was being hosted by Talk TV and the Sun newspaper, cut away after a loud bang, with one candidate Liz Truss looking visibly concerned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
