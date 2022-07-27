Minister Sunil Kumar condemns BJP youth leader's murder

Karnataka Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar on Wednesday condemned the brutal murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.

Sunil Kumar, who is also DK district-in-charge minister, said he had talked to the home minister and the government will take the issue seriously. The district superintendent of police has been directed to submit a detailed report of the incident to the home minister and take quick action forming teams to arrest the culprits.

Congress leader and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader also condemned the murder of BJP leader Praveen and demanded the arrest of the culprits at the earliest.

Khader said the recent developments have proved that anti-social elements and murderers have no fear about the law and the government and the common people are living in fear. In the last four days, Bellare has witnessed two murders, he said.

Khader demanded swift action and the arrest of the culprits. He also demanded that the government pay compensation to the families of the two victims of violence in Bellare.

