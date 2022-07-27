Left Menu

GNCTD (Amendment) Act: L-G asks Speaker to make changes in rules for conducting House business

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 15:07 IST
GNCTD (Amendment) Act: L-G asks Speaker to make changes in rules for conducting House business
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has asked the Assembly speaker to make changes in rules for the conduct of business and procedure of the House under the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021, which is likely to be a new flashpoint with the ruling AAP.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, accords primacy to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) over the elected government. According to the legislation, the ''government'' in Delhi means the ''Lieutenant Governor''.

Sources in the L-G's office said that even 14 months after the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021, came into effect, the Delhi Assembly has kept necessary amendments in its 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business' pending.

No immediate reaction on the development was available from the ruling AAP or Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

The L-G, in his message to the Speaker, cited the GNCTD(Amendment) Act provision under which the Assembly will not make any rule to enable itself or its committees to consider the matters of the day-to-day administration of the capital or conduct inquiries in relation to the administrative decisions, they said.

''Necessary amendments in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly or any other existing rule on the subject are immediately required to be made to make them in consonance with the provisions of the amended Act,'' LG office sources said quoting Saxena's message to the Speaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022