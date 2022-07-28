Left Menu

Entire country upset over Cong MP's remark on President:Goyal

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu as rashtrapatni was a slip of the tongue, Chowdhury said on Thursday and accused the BJP of making a mountain out of a molehill over the issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 12:59 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday slammed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his remark against the President, saying the entire country is upset over it.

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed uproar over the remark with BJP leaders demanding an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

''The entire country today is upset over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on the President. Congress has been insulting tribal leaders,'' Goyal, who is the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, told reporters. Referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a ''slip of the tongue'', Chowdhury said on Thursday and accused the BJP of making a ''mountain out of a molehill'' over the issue. The term was used only once by mistake and he never intended any disrespect to the president, Chowdhury said.

