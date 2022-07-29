Russia's Lavrov says Moscow will propose time for call with Blinken
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow would soon propose a date for a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Blinken said on Wednesday he planned to hold a conversation with Lavrov to discuss an exchange of prisoners held in Russian and U.S. jails.
