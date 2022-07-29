Ukraine opens investigation into attack that killed Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office opened a pre-trial investigation into an attack that killed about 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war on Friday.

It said "the occupying state struck the territory of correctional colony No. 120" in an attack in which 130 people were also injured. Each side accused the other of carrying out the attack in territory held by Russian-backed separatists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)