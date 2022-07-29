Chhattisgarh: 5th national conclave of AIPC to be held on Jul 30-31
- Country:
- India
The fifth national conclave of the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) will be held in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on July 30 and 31, a functionary of the outfit said on Friday.
The AIPC, a wing of the Congress, was established as a taxpayers' political group in 2017.
''The inaugural address will be delivered by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Former Reserve Bank of Indian (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan, state Health Minister TS Singh Deo, state Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar and AIPC chairperson Shashi Tharoor will be key speakers at the conclave,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo skips Congress legislature party meeting being held at CM Bhupesh Baghel's residence in Raipur: sources.
In a 1st, IIM Raipur admits more girls than boys in PG management programme
Chess Olympiad: Torch arrives in Chhattisgarh's Raipur; CM lists efforts to popularize game
ED questioning of Sonia: Congress leaders stage protest in Raipur, accuse Modi govt of suppressing Gandhis, Opposition