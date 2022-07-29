Chhattisgarh: 5th national conclave of AIPC to be held on Jul 30-31

The fifth national conclave of the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) will be held in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on July 30 and 31, a functionary of the outfit said on Friday.

The AIPC, a wing of the Congress, was established as a taxpayers' political group in 2017.

''The inaugural address will be delivered by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Former Reserve Bank of Indian (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan, state Health Minister TS Singh Deo, state Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar and AIPC chairperson Shashi Tharoor will be key speakers at the conclave,'' he said.

