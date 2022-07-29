Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 22:54 IST
Blinken says he spoke to Russia FM about detained Americans
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov by phone on Friday and urged Moscow to accept a US offer to release two Americans detained in Russia.

It was Blinken's first talk with his Russian counterpart since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Blinken did not provide details of Lavrov's response to what he had previously called a “substantial proposal'' for Russia to release the two US citizens: Paul Whelan and WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Blinken had publicly requested the call and revealed the existence of the offer to Russia — which people familiar with it say involves a swap for Whelan and Griner with convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Blinken described the call as “a frank and direct conversation” centred primarily on the proposal for the release of the Americans.

Blinken also said he had pressed Lavrov on the importance of Russia following through on an agreement to allow Ukrainian grain shipments to leave the Black Sea and warned him of consequences should Moscow move ahead with suspected plans to annex portions of eastern and southern Ukraine.

