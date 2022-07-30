Left Menu

IMF denies report that Georgieva, Argentina president spoke after reshuffle

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 02:11 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 02:08 IST
IMF denies report that Georgieva, Argentina president spoke after reshuffle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) denied media reports on Friday that Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had spoken recently following a Cabinet reshuffle in the South American nation.

Local media reported earlier in the day that Fernandez had spoken by phone with Georgieva to discuss the nation's economic path following the appointment of Sergio Massa to lead a new "superministry." "President Alberto Fernandez has not recently communicated with the Managing Director," an IMF spokesperson said.

Massa, who will oversee economic, manufacturing and agricultural policy, said he will announce his first measures next Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global
4
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022