Left Menu

Brazil gov't to press Senate after election on taxes to fund welfare program -source

The Lower House approved a tax reform in September 2021, introducing a 15% tax on corporate dividends, which are currently exempt, but the Senate has yet to vote on the bill. Earlier this month, Congress passed a massive spending package that raised the cash transfer program for low-income families, called Auxilio Brasil, from 400 to 600 reais ($116.02) for this year only.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 03:31 IST
Brazil gov't to press Senate after election on taxes to fund welfare program -source

Brazil's government wants to conclude voting on tax reform later this year to boost welfare aid from 2023 on, if President Jair Bolsonaro wins re-election in October, an official source said.

According to the source with direct knowledge of the matter, who spoke anonymously because the plans are not public, the government hopes a new tax on corporate dividends would provide revenue for welfare aid promised by Bolsonaro, who is trailing leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the polls. The Lower House approved a tax reform in September 2021, introducing a 15% tax on corporate dividends, which are currently exempt, but the Senate has yet to vote on the bill.

Earlier this month, Congress passed a massive spending package that raised the cash transfer program for low-income families, called Auxilio Brasil, from 400 to 600 reais ($116.02) for this year only. The expenditure was allowed to bypass the constitutional spending cap due to the inflationary effects of the war in Ukraine. The Treasury has already stated that the permanent expansion of the program would require 50 to 60 billion reais per year. According to the source, the government is still looking into how this would be accommodated within the spending rule next year.

($1 = 5.1714 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022