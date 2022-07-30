BJP announced its candidates for two vacant seats of UP Legislative Council

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced its candidates for the August 11 by-elections to the two vacant seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

BJP's state media in-charge Manish Dixit said on Saturday that names of Dharmendra Singh Sainthwar and Nirmala Paswan have been declared for the council polls in the list released by the party's national general secretary Arun Singh.

Sainthwar is the BJP President of Gorakhpur region while Paswan is the BJP's Vice President of Kashi region.

The process for the by-elections for the two vacant seats began from July 25.

The two seats fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party's Ahmed Hassan and resignation of BJP's Thakur Jaiveer Singh.

