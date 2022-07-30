Left Menu

Four arrested for tying woman to tree, assaulting her in Rajasthan's Banswara

He identified the two others as Manilal and Brajesh.The woman was allegedly assaulted in Khamera police station area on July 25 after she was seen with some unidentified youths.After the video went viral on social media, BJP leaders targeted the state government over the law and order situation.Sharing the video, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted, Rajasthans home department has set the goons free and they are roaming in forests like hungry wolves.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-07-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 19:48 IST
Four arrested for tying woman to tree, assaulting her in Rajasthan's Banswara
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been arrested after a video showed them tying a woman to a tree and beating her up in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Saturday.

The woman's husband Mahavir and brother-in-law Kamlesh are among those arrested, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Meena said. He identified the two others as Manilal and Brajesh.

The woman was allegedly assaulted in Khamera police station area on July 25 after she was seen with some unidentified youths.

After the video went viral on social media, BJP leaders targeted the state government over the law and order situation.

Sharing the video, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted, ''Rajasthan's home department has set the goons free and they are roaming in forests like hungry wolves. It is necessary to investigate this video and take strong action against the culprits. But it is meaningless to have expectations from this government. We need to raise our voice!'' PTI AG AG CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022