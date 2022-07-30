Left Menu

Excise policy withdrawn as Kejriwal scared of CBI probe: Delhi BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 20:32 IST
The BJP on Saturday claimed the Kejriwal government scrapped its new excise policy as it was ''scared'' by the lieutenant governor's recommendation for a CBI probe into its implementation.

Union minister and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to answer the questions and charges of corruption levelled by the BJP leaders since the implementation of the new excise policy.

''The Kejriwal government in Delhi is scared of the CBI probe that would expose its corruption and has hence taken back its new excise policy. The AAP should answer why commission of licensees under the policy was increased from 2.5 per cent to 12 per cent,'' she said at a media briefing.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the AAP government's decision to scrap its new policy was a victory of Delhiites and the BJP workers who were protesting against it.

He alleged that the AAP spent the money, thus generated, in the Punjab Assembly elections.

The Kejriwal government cannot absolve itself from answering questions over ''corruption of crores of rupees'' by simply withdrawing the policy, he said, adding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took back the excise policy to ''save himself from the CBI probe''.

''Corruption worth crores of rupees committed by the Kejriwal government can't be hidden simply by him withdrawing this excise policy under pressure by the BJP and the people. The corrupt, including Sisodia, will go to jail,'' Gupta claimed.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, announced earlier that the Excise Policy 2021-22 has been withdrawn, and now, the government will run liquor stores in the city for six months.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, who had raised the issue of alleged corruption, said in Parliament that scrapping of the excise policy was a victory of the people and defeat of the Kejriwal government.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed the new excise policy had failed to boost revenue despite Sisodia's claims that the policy led to profits.

