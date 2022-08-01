Senegal's ruling coalition says it holds majority after Sunday legislative vote

Senegal President Macky Sall's ruling coalition said on Monday it has won 30 of the country's 46 administrative departments, giving it a slim majority parliament following Sunday's legislative election.

Former prime minister Aminata Toure, who led the ruling coalition's list in the legislative election announced the partial results on national television from the party's headquarters early on Monday after Sunday's vote.

"This gives us an unquestionable majority," Toure said to the cheers of supporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)