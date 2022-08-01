Left Menu

You are all alive because of PM Modi: Bihar minister asserts in viral video

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-08-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 10:03 IST
You are all alive because of PM Modi: Bihar minister asserts in viral video
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar minister Ram Surat Rai, a BJP leader, is in the spotlight for his effusive praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A purported video has gone viral on social media in which the minister for revenue and land reforms can be seen holding forth before a small crowd, under a thatched roof.

''If you all are alive today, it is because of Narendra Modi,” the minister, apparently not a believer in moderation of speech, can be heard as saying in the video.

''Look at the devastation wrought by Covid in Pakistan and elsewhere. We were saved by Modi's vaccine and his deft handling of the economy,” he said.

The video was likely shot last week in Muzaffarpur district to which Rai belongs.

The minister has been in news for his lack of restraint on more than one occasion in the recent past.

In the heat of the anti-Agnipath protests, he had dubbed the arsonists as ''aatanki'' (terrorists), much to the annoyance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), which had taken a sympathetic view of the agitation.

Last month, his outbursts against the CM's veto on transfers and postings of more than 100 officials he had cleared, also made headlines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022