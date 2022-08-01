Priyanka Chaturvedi gives suspension of business notice in RS to discuss 'misuse' of ED, CBI, IT dept

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking to discuss the issue of "misuse of premier investigative agencies by the Central government for political agendas". "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Council of States of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business/rules on August 1, 2022," wrote Chaturvedi to Rajya Sabha Speaker M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Shiv Sena leader, belonging to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's faction, further wrote, "That this august House agrees to suspend the listed business of the day to discuss the misuse of the premier investigating agencies, such as Enforcement Directorate(ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) Department by the Central Government for political agendas and detaining opposition leaders through these agencies in a bid to silence them." Earlier on July 27, in a joint letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Opposition parties alleged the misuse of central agencies by the Narendra Modi-led government to target its political opponents.

"We are writing to bring to your attention the continued and intensifying misuse of investigative agencies by the Modi government as part of a systematic vendetta campaign against its political opponents," the letter stated. "The law is the law and must be enforced without fear or favour," the letter read. The Opposition MPs alleged that the law was being used arbitrarily, selectively and without any justification by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government against prominent leaders of Opposition parties.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 18 and will continue till August 12. On July 26, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended four Congress members for the rest of the monsoon session for unruly behaviour and disrupting the proceedings of the House. The suspended MPs, along with other opposition members, were protesting with placards and shouting slogans against price rise and ignored repeated warnings from the Speaker. The four suspended Congress MPs are Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan. (ANI)

