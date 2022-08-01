Senegal opposition claims election victory
Senegal's opposition coalition said on Monday it had won legislative elections, contradicting a statement made by President Macky Sall's ruling coalition which had claimed victory on Sunday.
Complete official results from the electoral commission have not been published yet.
