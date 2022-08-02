Left Menu

UP legislative council bypoll: Nomination of SP candidate rejected

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-08-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 11:55 IST
UP legislative council bypoll: Nomination of SP candidate rejected
  • Country:
  • India

Two BJP candidates are set to enter the Uttar Pradesh legislative council as the nomination paper of Samajwadi Party's Kriti Kol was on Tuesday rejected on the grounds of her age.

During scrutiny, the nomination paper of the SP candidate was not found valid and rejected as she is 28-years-old and does not fulfil the required age criterion of minimum 30 years for entering the House, Election Officer Brijbhushan Dubey told PTI.

The candidate has in her affidavit and electoral identity card mentioned her age as 28 years, which does not fulfil the minimum age criterion, he added.

Following the development, Dharmendra Singh Sainthwar and Nirmala Paswan, who filed their nominations as BJP candidates on Monday, are set to enter the Upper house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022