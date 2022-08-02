Condemn this vendetta politics: Cong on ED raids on National Herald assets in Delhi

The Congress on Tuesday condemned as ''vendetta politics'' the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on a dozen locations, including the head office of the party-owned National Herald newspaper, and said the action was part of the continued attack on the country's principal opposition party.

Officials said the searches are being carried out under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to ''gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds''.

''The raids on Herald House, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg are a part of the continued attack against India's principal opposition -- Indian National Congress,'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

''We strongly condemn this vendetta politics against those who speak up against the Modi Govt,'' he said.

Officers of the federal agency also searched the National Herald office located on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in central Delhi.

The address is registered in the name of Associated Journals Ltd which publishes the newspaper.

The ED has recently questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi in this case, apart from a few other Congress politicians.