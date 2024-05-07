Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Predicts INDIA Alliance Will Form Next Government

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would get more than 272 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, the magic number, and form the government at the Centre.

In an interview to PTI Videos, he claimed the ''warranty of Modi ji's guarantee' has expired and that a change is visible in the country with BJP losing the polls.

''I went to Kerala, Karnataka, a little bit of Uttar Pradesh. I am getting information from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on polls. The warranty of Modi ji's guarantee expired. It is difficult for people to vote for Modi ji when the warranty expired. That's why, a change is visible in the country,'' he said.

Asked about BJP's slogan of '400 paar' (above 400) and Congress' target in the polls, he said INDIA alliance would form the government.

''We will win 20 seats in Kerala, 39 out of 39 in Tamil Nadu, one seat in Pondicherry, at least 14 in Karnataka, 14 seats in Telangana,'' said Revanth Reddy, who is also president of the Congress in Telangana.

Broadly, 272 is the magic number and INDIA alliance will get ''plus 272 seats,'' he said.

Asked what is the party's slogan against the backdrop of BJP's 'abi ki baar 400 par', he said Congress never speaks for mere slogans and that it is fighting polls on '5 nyay, 25 guarantee'. Hitting out at BJP, he alleged the saffron party has not implemented its ''promises'' of two crore jobs per year, bringing back black money and depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of the poor and doubling farmers' income. On PM Modi's comments that Congress would take away the reservation of SCs and others and give it to Muslims, Reddy asked why the census was not taken up in 2021.

He claimed it was not carried out to abolish SC, ST and OBC reservations. On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments that he had forwarded a fake video, Reddy asked what is the need for him to make a fake video when he is making an allegation openly that BJP's agenda is to scrap reservations. Observing that law and order is a state subject, he claimed the Union Home Ministry has made the complaint against him though it is the responsibility of political parties or common man to lodge a complaint when allegations are made during elections.

In addition to agencies like ED, BJP has now started using the Delhi police to win elections, he alleged.

BJP people in Telangana have made the complaint on the fake video matter and some persons have been arrested, he said.

Asked about BJP's allegation that Congress was resorting to appeasement politics for the sake of votes, Reddy said the BJP thinks welfare initiatives of Congress for Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs is appeasement and it (BJP) does not want the backward sections to get educated as they will ask for their share in welfare and development.

Asked about BJP candidate from Hyderabad K Madhavi Latha's charge that Congress is helping AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi through the backdoor, Reddy said the saffron party should field a Muslim candidate to win the Lok Sabha seat as about 60 per cent of population is Muslim.

''Amit bhai and Modi ji'' are trying to help Owaisi win by fielding a Hindu candidate which will lead to 'Muslim polarisation', he alleged.

''Because, Asaduddin Owaisi is giving (helping) BJP by creating Hindu polarisation in other places,'' he said.

Questioned if Madhavi Latha was not aware of the tacit understanding between Owaisi and BJP, he said it would not be easy for her to speak against the party high command. Asked which seat Rahul Gandhi should retain if he wins from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad, Reddy said Congress Working Committee has to decide taking into consideration what is good for the people and the country. He expressed confidence that Rahul Gandhi would win from Rae Bareli. Asked if Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should have contested from Amethi, he said the party's central election committee has to decide who has to fight from where. On BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's comments that the poll 'guarantees' of Congress in Telangana are ''double gas'', the CM said Rao has no right to question the Congress government in 100 days as he didn't implement his promises despite being in power for 10 years. His government has implemented schemes like free travel for women in state-run buses, LPG cylinders for Rs 500 and free electricity up to 200 units for the poor, Reddy said. On Rao's comments that regional parties would decide who should become prime minister post elections, he said BRS would not be allowed to join the INDIA bloc. BRS has supported NDA during the last 10 years and it will continue to support the BJP-led alliance, he claimed. Asked if Rahul Gandhi would become the prime minister if INDIA alliance comes to power, Reddy said he and other party leaders are working hard to make Rahul the PM. Rahul Gandhi has experience in the opposition and undertook a 'padayatra' all over the country and understood the country well, he said. On the demand for re-investigation into the Rohith Vemula case, he said his government has already taken a decision in this regard. ''We gave direction to DGP. DGP has re-opened that case. We have pushed that case to CB-CID. Rohith Vemula's mother met me. I gave her confidence,'' he said, adding Rohith Vemula's mother would get a solution.

