Haryana Assembly session: Opposition to corner govt over jobs, crime

The Haryana Assembly's three-day monsoon session starting here from next Monday is likely to be a stormy affair with the Opposition set to corner the BJP-led government over issues like unemployment, law and order and illegal mining. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said Congress MLAs will seek answers from the BJP-JJP coalition government over the Agnipath Scheme, unemployment, law and order, illegal mining, corruption and the drug issue.

The Haryana Congress Legislature Party meeting was held on Tuesday to chalk out the strategy for the session.

Former chief minister Hooda told reporters that the House Business Advisory Committee, which met Tuesday evening, has decided that the session will be of three days.

Hooda said he favoured a session stretching up to at least a week so that every MLA gets time to raise issues.

The Congress leader said his party MLAs have given calling attention and adjournment motions to the speaker demanding discussion on various issues.

''We wanted the session to be a lengthy one but it has become a habit of the government to run away from issues. But the Congress will continue to fight on issues of public interest from the House to streets,'' he said. Hooda said the Congress will hold a protest against inflation on August 5 in all districts of the state.

The Congress has given adjournment motions on deteriorating law and order situation and corruption in various spheres, Hooda said. The party has also given calling attention motions on unemployment, illegal mining and the drug menace, he added.

On the other hand, Indian National Lok Dal senior leader and party's lone MLA in the Haryana Assembly, Abhay Singh Chautala, on Tuesday said unemployment is rising and the government is in denial mode. It is not willing to accept that the unemployment rate has crossed the 30 per cent-mark, he added.

