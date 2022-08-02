Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:35 IST
Har Ghar Tiranga: Pune civic body to distribute five lakh flags
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will distribute five lakh national flags to celebrate the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative announced by the Union government, an official said here on Tuesday.

The flags would be distributed through 15 ward offices in the city, she said. ''We have done the planning of procuring five lakh tri-colour polyester flags of 20 x 30 inches size,'' the official added.

Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, the Union government has urged people to unfurl the national flag at every home between August 13-15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed his display picture on social media accounts to the national flag and urged people to do the same as part of a collective movement to celebrate the Tricolour.

