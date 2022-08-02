J&K: All Parties Morcha demands restoration of statehood, early elections

Opposition parties Tuesday demanded the Centre restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and hold election at the earliest.

The All Parties United Morcha (APUM) -- comprising the Congress, NC, PDP, CPIM, IDP -- met at Jammu under the chairmanship of veteran politician and former MP Sheikh Abdul Rehman.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi should announce restoration of statehood to J&K and go for elections to the state assembly at the earliest,'' an AUPM spokesman said.

It was said in the meeting the PM should announce the restoration of statehood on Independence Day, if the BJP government is sincere about restoring trust among the people of J&K.

The meeting also decided to go ahead with the scheduled programming of holding series of protest dharnas at all districts to expose the betrayal of BJP govt with the people of Jammu and Kashmir especially the youth and farmers and common man of cross sections,on various fronts. ''Every time it is said that statehood shall be restored at an appropriate time but what is the appropriate time and conditions for that is not disclosed. If the situation has improved why delay the statehood,'' it said.

