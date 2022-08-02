Arjun Munda hits back at Hemant Soren, says governance in Jharkhand is in very poor condition

Taking a jibe at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Minister Arjun Munda said, "The truth is that governance in Jharkhand is in very poor condition." Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Congress MLAs found with cash in West Bengal earlier said, "BJP is trying to write a new definition of politics in the country. They are trying to destabilize our government as well. Seeing the latest episode, it can be said that they couldn't succeed in their attempt."

Replying to Soren's statement, Union Minister Arjun Munda said, "Truth is that governance in Jharkhand is in very poor condition. With such statements, he wants to free himself. He should say what actions are being taken in matters in which evidence has been found instead of accusing the BJP so that nobody asks him anything." "Hemant Soren can feel that he stands exposed in the eyes of the people by the manner in which money was seized from them, the incidents that are unfolding and the kind of discussions that are going on," he added.

Union minister Arjun Munda also clarified about Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal's fake allegation that the three arrested MLAs lured him to meet Assam CM Hemant Bishwa Sarma. Munda said, "Kumar Jaimangal's father was a Congress leader and Assam CM Hemant Bishwa Sarma too was once in Congress. He's misleading by concocting stories. His father was a trade union leader too and he too meets people over issues. Using this as political tool is Congress' disgusting mindset."

Earlier Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika also stated that Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal made fake allegation that the 3 arrested MLA's lured him to meet Assam CM. "5 days before filing the fabricated FIR, CM Sarma took him to the residence of Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on 26 July to help him in his trade union-related matter." "Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal has been regularly meeting Assam CM Sarma. He should face the law for making a fraudulent allegation against Assam CM and against those tribal MLAs," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the West Bengal Police arrested five people, including three MLAs from Jharkhand Congress who were earlier nabbed with huge amount of money in West Bengal's Howrah. According to the Superintendent of Howrah Rural Police, "these MLAs were earlier nabbed with huge amounts of cash and all these five people were presented in court today." (ANI)

