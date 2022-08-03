LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Peru PM resigns as investigations target President Castillo

The latest in Latin American politics today: Peru PM resigns as investigations target President Castillo

LIMA - Peruvian Prime Minister Anibal Torres suddenly resigned, amid widening criminal probes centered on President Pedro Castillo, who has grown increasingly isolated after one year in office. Torres said on Twitter his resignation was due to "personal reasons." A lawyer, Torres was seen as one of Castillo's most loyal allies.

Lula's advantage over Bolsonaro in Brazil's October elections narrows SAO PAULO - Brazilian leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a lead against incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of October's presidential election but is losing the strong lead he had in January, a new Genial/Quaest poll shows.

Lula is seen with 44% voter support in a first-round vote to Bolsonaro's 32%, a 12-point lead that has fallen from 14 points in the previous poll. In El Salvador, discrepancy over deaths and mass graves alarms critics

SAN SALVADOR - In El Salvador, testimony from police officers and conflicting statistics on mass graves are leading critics to question if homicides in the Central American country are being fully reported as access to official information tightens. Despite a group of police officers, prosecutors and forensic experts cross-checking statistics of homicides and mass graves, documents from separate institutions reviewed by Reuters show a discrepancy in reported deaths. (Compiled by Steven Grattan Editing by Marguerita Choy)

