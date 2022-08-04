Left Menu

AAP MP Raghav Chadha meets Sitharaman, seeks rollback of 12% GST on inns near Golden Temple

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-08-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 14:48 IST
AAP MP Raghav Chadha meets Sitharaman, seeks rollback of 12% GST on inns near Golden Temple
AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital and sought a rollback of 12 per cent GST on inns near the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The GST Council had in June decided that a 12 per cent tax will be levied on all hotel rooms that cost below Rs 1,000 per day.

''Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted a letter regarding withdrawal of the decision of imposing 12 per cent GST on 'sarais' (inns) located near the Golden Temple in Amritsar,'' the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday condemned the Centre for imposing GST on inns, saying it targets the pilgrims staying at the 'sarais' near the Golden Temple.

Terming the GST council’s decision arbitrary and irrational, Mann had said the 'sarais', including Guru Gobind Singh NRI Niwas, Baba Deep Singh Niwas and Mata Bhag Kaur Niwas were associated with the Golden Temple.

Mann also said these inns were meant for the devotees visiting the holy shrine and had always been an integral part of the gurdwara complex.

