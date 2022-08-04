CAG report on Delhi govt finances tabled in assembly after L-G's intervention

Reports by apex auditing body CAG on Delhi government's finances not tabled in the assembly for four consecutive years were finally presented before the House last month following the Lieutenant Governor Secretariat's intervention, sources said on Thursday.

These reports were tabled during the Monsoon session of the Delhi assembly in July.

The sources at the lieutenant governor's office said five reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) for the years 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 titled the 'State Finances Audit Report', 'Revenue Economic, Social & General Sectors and PSUs', 'Social General & Economic Sectors (Non-PSUs)', 'Finance Accounts of GNCTD' and the 'Appropriation Accounts of GNCTD' were pending with the government.

''It took four letters from the L-G Secretariat dated September 24, 2021, March 10, 2022, April 6, 2022 and June 15, 2022 for the five reports of four years to be laid in the Assembly finally on July 5,'' the sources said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government over the issue.

The sources said that as per the Constitution, the CAG submits its report to the state government, who after approval of the finance minister and the chief minister, sends the same to the L-G for recommendation for presenting it in the Assembly.

They claimed that till June 30, there was no progress on the issue.

The chief minister approved these reports on July 1 and sent them to the L-G for recommendation that the reports be laid in the Delhi Assembly.

The L-G accorded his approval on July 2, and subsequently, the reports were tabled on July 5, the sources added.

