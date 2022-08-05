Centre will take all accounts of Congress' wrongdoings: Haryana CM Khattar

After the Enforcement Directorate sealed the Young India Limited office located in the National Herald building in New Delhi as part of the ongoing money laundering investigation, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the Congress has already looted Haryana and the Centre will take all accounts of Congress' wrongdoings. Speaking to ANI, Haryana Chief Minister said, "They (Congress) have already looted Haryana. We are going to take all the accounts of this loot from them here (in Delhi) and in Haryana as well."

"Then, the Centre will take all accounts of Congress' wrongdoings," Khattar said. The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday sealed the Young Indian Ltd office located in the National Herald building in New Delhi as part of the ongoing money laundering investigation.

The agency has already questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi in the case. On Thursday, senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald, said Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday.

Notably, the National Herald case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013. The petitioner had approached the court alleging that the assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper, were fraudulently acquired and transferred to Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL) in which Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi owned 38 per cent shares each. (ANI)

