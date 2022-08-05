Left Menu

Cong protests in Chhattisgarh against Centre over inflation, unemployment; CM Baghel among agitators

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-08-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 14:04 IST
Cong protests in Chhattisgarh against Centre over inflation, unemployment; CM Baghel among agitators
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh on Friday staged protests across the state against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the issues of inflation, unemployment, Agnipath scheme and GST imposed on essential commodities.

In capital Raipur, the protest is being held at Ambedkar chowk where Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, state Congress chief Mohan Markam and other senior leaders were present, said Dhananjay Singh Thakur, party's state spokesperson.

Subsequently, the party workers and leaders would take out a march towards the Raj Bhavan (the Governor's official residence) here in a bid to gherao it, he said.

The elected representatives of the party have been holding protests over the same issues at the district headquarters and in blocks across the state, he added.

Hitting out at the Centre, Mohan Markam said that the inflation in the country has reached to a record level and common people are bearing the brunt of rising prices.

The Centre's move to impose the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items like pre-packaged cereals, flour, honey, curd have further added woes to worries of people, he added. Accusing the Narendra Modi government of failing to create employment opportunities, Markam said, ''The controversial, poorly-conceived and hastily-crafted Agnipath scheme, which carries many risks, has not only destroyed the long-standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces, but also crushed the aspirations of lakhs of unemployed youth.'' PTI TKP NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022