Haryana Cong MLAs stage brief walkout after adjournment motion on law and order issue not allowed

Haryana Congress MLAs on Monday staged a brief walkout from the assembly after the Speaker did not allow an adjournment motion on law and order issues, including threat calls to some legislators.

The Speaker said he had admitted a Calling Attention Motion on law and order and recent threats to some of the state's MLAs.

On the first day of the three-day Monsoon Session of the Haryana assembly, Congress legislators demanded that the Speaker should allow the adjournment motion to discuss law and order issues and threats received by some MLAs.

Senior Congress leader and party MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian said his party members had submitted the motion.

''The incidents of murder and rapes have increased, while many MLAs have recently received threats. It is a serious matter. Every member of the House wants to put forth their views on this issue,'' he said.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the law and order issue was connected to the state's development.

''If law and order is not good, then the state cannot progress.. What is the problem in accepting an adjournment motion on this serious issue,'' Hooda asked, urging the Speaker to allow an open discussion on this issue and seek suggestions from legislators.

Kadain said an adjournment motion on the issue had been given by 18 MLAs.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said he has allowed a Calling Attention Motion on law and order.

After the Speaker did not allow the adjournment motion, the Congress legislators staged a brief walkout.

Later, Congress members staged a second walkout from the House when Home Minister Anil Vij cited comparative figures to indicate cases of murder, rape, kidnapping, dacoity and attempt to murder were higher during the previous Congress regime from 2005 to 2014 than under the present BJP-led dispensation.

The Congress MLAs objected and said Vij was trying to deviate from the issue by not giving a ''direct reply''.

The Congress members returned to the House after the walkout. Discussion on the Calling Attention notice was going on.

