Not just Haryana MLAs, those from Punjab, Delhi too received threats, probe underway: Vij

Haryana Police investigations have found that not just MLAs from the state but three legislators from Punjab and two from Delhi also received threat calls recently, Home Minister Anil Vij informed the assembly on Monday.

A special task force of the Haryana Police recently arrested six people for allegedly making extortion calls to some MLAs of the state and also giving death threats, he said.

Replying to a Calling Attention Motion on law and order issues, including threat calls to some legislators, Vij informed the assembly that three Punjab MLAs and two AAP MLAs from Delhi had also received threats from the phone numbers which were used by the accused persons.

Four MLAs from Haryana had received such calls between June 24 and 28 from multiple phone numbers which were traced to West Asian countries and operated from Pakistan, STF Inspector General of Police Satheesh Balan had told reporters in Gurugram last month.

Two members of the gang hailing from Uttar Pradesh were arrested from Mumbai while the other four, all from Bihar, were arrested from Muzaffarpur.

During investigations, it was found that threats and extortion demands were routed through some Pakistani residents, Vij said.

The accused do not belong to any terrorist organisation and were cyber fraudsters who had taken advantage of the recent widely publicised incidents of crime in Punjab and were trying to exploit the situation, the minister informed the House.

Opposition Congress members and lone INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala targeted the BJP-JJP government on the issue of MLAs receiving threats and over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation.

On legislators from other states too receiving threats, Vij told the House that the entire matter was under investigation.

Earlier, Haryana Congress MLAs staged a brief walkout from the assembly after the Speaker did not allow an adjournment motion on law and order issues, including the threat calls.

Senior Congress leader and party MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian said his party members had submitted the motion.

''The incidents of murder and rapes have increased, while many MLAs have recently received threats. It is a serious matter. Every member of the House wants to put forth their views on this issue,'' he said.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the law and order issue was connected to the state's development.

''If law and order is not good, then the state cannot progress.. What is the problem in accepting an adjournment motion on this serious issue,'' Hooda asked, urging the Speaker to allow an open discussion on this issue and seek suggestions from legislators.

Kadain said an adjournment motion on the issue had been given by 18 MLAs.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said he has allowed a Calling Attention Motion on law and order.

After the Speaker did not allow the adjournment motion, the Congress legislators staged a brief walkout.

Later, Congress members staged a second walkout from the House when Home Minister Vij cited comparative figures to indicate cases including those of murder, rape, kidnapping, dacoity, snatching and attempt to murder were higher during the previous Congress regime from 2005 to 2014 than under the present BJP-led dispensation.

The Congress MLAs objected and said Vij was trying to deviate from the issue by not giving a ''direct reply''.

The Congress members returned to the House after the walkout.

Giving comparative figures, Vij told the opposition benches: ''You are saying crime graph has increased during our time, we are saying it has decreased in comparison.'' INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu said law and order and the threat to MLAs were serious matters and the government should spell out the steps it has taken.

Kundu said such was the state of law and order that the mining mafia had mowed down a senior police official with a dumper truck in Nuh last month.

''Haryana has become a shelter home for criminals from other states,'' he alleged.

Chautala said incidents of gangwar have increased in Haryana and 20 murders have taken place this year. ''In Rohtak alone, 10 murders have taken place... Anti-social elements even circulate advertisements on social media selling illegal weapons,'' he claimed.

Referring to the extortion and death threats received by some MLAs, Vij said, ''Our police force busted an international gang... have directed STF to investigate thoroughly. In the coming days, names of many white collar people can be exposed.'' The minister said the House should pass a resolution ''and pat our force for the commendable job they have done''.

