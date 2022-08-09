After Delhi & Punjab, AAP recognised as state party in Goa by EC: Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it has received state party status in Goa from the Election Commission on the basis of a review of its performance in the February assembly polls.

The party led by Arvind Kejriwal is already a recognized state party in Delhi and Punjab where it is in power.

Citing an official communication from the poll panel, party national convenor Kejriwal said, "After Delhi and Punjab, AAP is now a state-recognized party in Goa too." "If we get recognized in one more state, we will officially be declared as a national party," he added.

According to an Election Commission letter posted by Kejriwal on Twitter, the poll panel has granted recognition to the AAP as a state party in Goa on the basis of a review of the party's performance in the assembly polls. "On the basis of a review of the poll performance of the Aam Aadmi Party at the general election to the Legislative Assembly of Goa, 2022, it is observed that the Aam Aadmi Party, presently, a registered recognized party in the NCT of Delhi and the State of Punjab with 'Broom' as its reserved symbol, has fulfilled the conditions laid down in Para 6A of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968 for recognition as a state party in the state of Goa," the EC's letter read. "Accordingly, the Commission has granted recognition to the Aam Aadmi Party as a State Party in the State of Goa also under the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968," it said.

A notification in this regard will be issued in due course, the EC added Kejriwal congratulated party workers on the achievement and thanked people for reposing faith in the AAP and its ideology The AAP won two seats in the Goa state assembly elections, securing an overall vote share of 6.77 percent. In a stupendous victory in Punjab assembly elections, the party won 92 out of the 117 assembly seats securing an overall vote share of 42.01 percent, and formed its government in the state.

